Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Domestic violence suspect killed by intervening Florida man

August 22, 2019 3:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRINITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a neighbor who intervened and helped the victim and several children escape the scene.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters the man heard his neighbor screaming for help Wednesday and arrived to find the neighbor lowering the children out of a second-story window. He says the man helped the children and attempted to diffuse the situation, but the suspect “wasn’t having anything to do with it.”

He says the man returned to his home, and the suspected followed and shot at him. He says the man returned fire and killed the suspect.

Nocco says the man ended an increasingly violent domestic situation. He says deputies found blood in the home, which was in disarray.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff