Donors pledge to replace Delaware’s stolen lynching memorial

August 9, 2019 2:12 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Private donors have pledged to replace a memorial plaque dedicated to a lynching victim that was stolen in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports Delaware State University official Steven Newton said the school would donate funds to help replace the marker.

A person last week noticed the marker to commemorate the lynching of George White was missing. White, a black man, was accused of raping and killing a white woman. A mob lynched him in 1903.

Public Archives director Stephen Marz says private donors have also begun contributing to the replacement costs. The marker was erected in June.

The memorial organizers say they began raising funds for the new, $2,200 marker shortly after the original disappeared.

Delaware authorities offered a $2,000 reward as they investigated.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

