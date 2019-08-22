Listen Live Sports

Elevator passenger dies, trapped between car and shaft

August 22, 2019 3:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an elevator accident in a New York city high-rise has killed a man who was apparently pinned between the elevator car and the shaft.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a high-end rental building on Third Avenue in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police and building inspectors are investigating. Police say it appears the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued downward and trapped him.

The man died at the building. A message has been left for the company that owns it.

The New York Times reports the building was fined $1,300 in May after inspectors found a safety feature on one of its two elevators had been disabled or tampered with.

