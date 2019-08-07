Listen Live Sports

‘Era of active shooter’: Fort Sumter restricts access

August 7, 2019 9:27 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says people can no longer stop by a historic South Carolina fort for free, unregulated visits.

The Post and Courier reports rangers have now limited access to Fort Sumter in Charleston, blocking people and boaters from using a nearby sandbar beach to pop in for an unregulated visit.

Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely announced the closure in a letter that says “security in the era of the active shooter requires a change from previous times.” He says the beach attracts partiers instead of people hoping for a historical visit.

The park service says it needs to increase security and the management of erosion and artifact looting. The nearly 200-year-old fort was the target of the bombardment that launched the Civil War.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

