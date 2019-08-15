Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Family of second Kroger shooting victim sues store

August 15, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The son of a shooting victim killed at a Kentucky grocery store is suing the grocer and the man charged in the shooting.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Wednesday by Vickie Lee Jones’ family claims Kroger Co. allows patrons to carry guns inside their stores without ensuring they have licenses to carry firearms.

The suit says Kroger hasn’t put a policy in place to stop shootings despite a 2007 shooting in the same location and more than 20 other shootings at various stores.

Jones and Maurice Stallard were two black people killed in the October shooting. Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths.

Advertisement

Stallard’s family filed a similar lawsuit last week.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant says the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day