Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Fearing for mom’s life, 11-year-old boy stabs uncle

August 20, 2019 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy stabbed his uncle with scissors to get him to stop beating the boy’s mother, according to sheriff’s deputies in Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the boy feared for his mother’s life during the attack last Saturday.

Deputies said 44-year-old Panagiotis Karamanlis pulled his sister’s hair, held her to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times after they got into an argument over text messages she had sent to her boyfriend.

The siblings lived in the same home, and the attack took place in front of the woman’s two children, ages 10 and 11.

Advertisement

Karamanlis denied punching the woman, but she had bruises on her face, according to an arrest affidavit.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Karamanlis was charged with battery and child abuse. The extent of his injuries wasn’t clear.

Online court records showed there was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on Karamanlis. No attorney was listed for him.

Karamanlis told deputies after being arrested that he intended to leave Florida and go back to Greece. He was being held in jail without bond, according to the arrest report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars