Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Federal charges accuse man of Jewish center video threat

August 29, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with threatening a Jewish community center in a video police say shows him shooting a rifle, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Police in New Middletown in northeastern Ohio arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Aug. 16 after police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist.”

A federal complaint filed Aug. 19 and unsealed Thursday charges Reardon with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.

Advertisement

Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at Reardon’s home. Reardon confirmed an MP-40 submachine gun and an assault rifle were his, according to the federal complaint against Reardon.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Reardon told an FBI agent he makes satirical videos with friends that often use “racial and violent depictions for humor,” the complaint said.

A message seeking comment was left with Reardon’s attorney.

An investigation continues, including of whether others were involved, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said Thursday.

The Constitution permits many types of speech, including unpopular comments, but not threats of violence, Herdman said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space