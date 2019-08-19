Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him

August 19, 2019 9:59 am
 
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a small rainforest raccoon-like creature ran into a Florida apartment and bit a man after he opened the front door to head to work.

The WPEC-TV reports the kinkajou bit his foot and scratched his leg but didn’t seriously injure him.

A woman who witnessed the incident at the Lake Worth Beach, Florida, apartment said it sounded “like a 300-pound man was tackling him in the kitchen.” Natalie Dulach said the furry mammal with sharp claws clung to the man’s leg as he fought to get it out. The man managed to lock the long-tailed animal in the bathroom until wildlife officers arrived.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report said the kinkajou was taken to a wildlife facility. Officers didn’t say where it came from.

Information from: WPEC-TV, http://www.wpecnews12.com/

