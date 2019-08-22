Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida teen annoyed by group chat threatens school shooting

August 22, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a felony charge after getting so fed up with her little sister’s noisy phone that she threatened to shoot up a school.

Altamonte Springs police say the 16-year-old was arrested after several parents alerted officials at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School.

The teen told investigators she was so annoyed by the sounds from a sixth-grade group chat that she took her sister’s phone and wrote: “Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday.”

Police spokeswoman Michelle Sosa says detectives determined she didn’t intend to carry out the threat, but it still can’t be tolerated. It’s a felony under Florida law to make a written threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff