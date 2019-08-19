Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Florida woman upset over her dog being dyed by groomer

August 19, 2019 1:20 pm
 
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman got a colorful but unwanted surprise when she picked up her dog from a grooming session.

The Palm Beach Post reports Graziella Puleo’s Goldendoodle named Lola was scheduled for a buzz cut and teeth cleaning recently at a Lake Worth grooming center. When Puleo picked up the dog, its eyebrows and tail were shaved and dyed neon green, and its ears were neon pink.

The dog’s underside was left pink from the close cut, which caused an infection that had to be treated by a vet.

Amore’s Pet Salon Dog Grooming Day Care Boarding Spa owner Raquel Adams says they thought Lola was “missing something” and wanted to “beautify” the dog. Adams says the dyed areas could be easily trimmed with scissors.

