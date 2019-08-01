Listen Live Sports

Former deputy arrested after questionable drug arrests

August 1, 2019 4:41 pm
 
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a former Florida deputy has been arrested following a series of questionable drug arrests.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports Steven O’Leary was arrested in the Tallahassee area Monday. He faces 49 charges including official misconduct, falsifying arrest affidavits and statements, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, petty theft and battery.

O’Leary was fired in January from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors reported finding discrepancies in some of his drug arrests over an 11-month period while he was a road patrol deputy.

An arrest warrant says O’Leary arrested 26 people on drug charges when they either didn’t have drugs or didn’t have the actual amount or type O’Leary documented.

O’Leary was being held on $1 million bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Martin County is on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

