Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Funeral arrangements set for RFK granddaughter

August 4, 2019 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse (SIR’-shuh) Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill’s uncles, a funeral will be held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.

The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Advertisement

A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax