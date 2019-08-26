Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Gas station security guard shoots didgeridoo-wielding man

August 26, 2019 9:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa say a security guard at a gas station shot and wounded a man who was swinging an Australian musical instrument at him.

Tulsa police said the shooting happened late Saturday at a QuikTrip convenience store in Tulsa. They say the security guard said he opened fire after the man “swung a large wooden club at him” that was later determined to be a didgeridoo.

Police say that according to witnesses, the man may have also had a knife.

Police say the man was shot once in the groin area but is expected to recover. The security guard told investigators that the shooting was in self-defense. Police say surveillance video appears to back up that claim.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution