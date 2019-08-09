Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia man arrested in death of woman, assault on officers

August 9, 2019 4:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Georgia man accused of killing a woman and assaulting three police officers.

Citing a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office statement, WGCL-TV reports 27-year-old Otis D. Walker Jr. was arrested Thursday night in Lithonia by U.S. marshals and county police. The statement says he’s charged with offenses including murder and aggravated assault.

County police Maj. Jerry Lewis has said Walker shot at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call last week, striking one officer multiple times. The wounded officer was hospitalized. Police said officers then entered the home and found the fatally wounded Aleka Simmons.

Court records say Walker was released from jail last month after being arrested days earlier on a family violence charge.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot