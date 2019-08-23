Listen Live Sports

Georgia students sickened after eating unknown substance

August 23, 2019 2:11 pm
 
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says several students at a middle school became sick after eating an unknown substance that looked like candy.

Henderson Middle School in Jackson said in a Friday statement that several students became ill after ingesting the substance earlier in the day. School officials say they’re working with law officers to collect the substance and provide treatment for the students.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to call 911 if their children have the substance, described as looking like “fruity pebbles” with a hard texture.

Few other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.

The school is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

