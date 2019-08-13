Listen Live Sports

Girl killed when rocks fall on vehicle in Glacier park

August 13, 2019 5:14 pm
 
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Falling rocks hit the top of a vehicle traveling on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, killing a 14-year-old Utah girl and injuring her parents and two other children.

Park officials say the rock slide happened at about 7 p.m. Monday near the East Tunnel on the scenic highway.

Rocks ranging from fist-sized to 12 inches (30 centimeters) in diameter fell from an unknown height, shattering the vehicle’s rear window.

The girl’s name and hometown were being withheld until family members can be notified.

Park officials say her parents suffered significant bruises while the other children had minor injuries.

The last fatal injury from falling rocks on the Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996.

