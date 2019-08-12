Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Heinz offers to help reformed ‘Ketchup Thief’

August 12, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Heinz is offering to help a person who fears that the theft of a bottle of ketchup has led to bad luck.

The thief took a bottle from a New Jersey restaurant. But when the person got into a car accident and experienced other misfortunes, he or she returned two bottles to the eatery, with a note of apology. The note said the theft of the ketchup was the worst thing the person had ever done, but he or she was seeking to do something “risky.”

Heinz offered on Twitter to pay for the damage from the car accident if the thief contacted the Pittsburgh-based company.

The company said: “Heinz makes you do crazy things.”

Advertisement

Heinz posted Friday that it found the person whose identity it has promised to protect.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter