Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

House where girl was kidnapped, parents killed is torn down

August 7, 2019 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were fatally shot has been torn down in northwestern Wisconsin.

The bank that owns the house near Barron had it demolished Tuesday after consulting with relatives about the property. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells the Star Tribune his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago.

The 13-year-old Closs was abducted Oct. 15 after Jake Patterson shot his way into her home and killed her parents, James and Denise Closs. Patterson held Jayme captive at his cabin in Douglas County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Barron until she escaped in January.

Patterson is serving life without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield