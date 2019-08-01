Listen Live Sports

Idaho girl falls from tree, is impaled in head by steel bar

August 1, 2019 4:43 pm
 
SALEM, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Idaho girl is fighting for her life after she fell out of a tree and was impaled in the head by a steel bar.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Thursday that Shaylyn Bergeson was playing in her backyard Monday near the city of Rexburg when she fell.

Bergeson’s parents had reported her as missing to police. Officers found the girl unconscious under a small tree near the family’s home.

He says a piece of steel poking out of the ground impaled her.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls and then flown to a Utah hospital where she had surgery. Her condition was unknown Thursday.

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Jenn Handy describes Shaylyn as an energetic, selfless child.

