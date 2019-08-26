Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana girl dies after being left in car after church

August 26, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana toddler has died after she was mistakenly left in a car when her family returned home from church.

The Hendricks County sheriff’s office says a criminal case from the “tragic loss” is unlikely.

The sheriff’s office says the 21-month-old girl died Sunday near Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis. Her parents and four siblings took naps after church. Family members believed someone had removed the girl from a car seat and brought her into the house.

The high temperature was in the low 80s. Efforts to revive the girl after two hours were unsuccessful.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution