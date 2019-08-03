Listen Live Sports

International parachute contest to be held in Rhode Island

August 3, 2019 10:32 am
 
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — An international parachute competition is taking place in Rhode Island this weekend.

The Rhode Island National Guard’s 56th Troop Command is hosting Leapfest. The competition date is scheduled for Saturday at the University of Rhode Island and surrounding area.

The National Guard says more than 50 teams are competing, including 35 U.S. military teams and about 20 international teams.

Spectators are invited to go to the drop zone at the West Kingston Elementary School. The first jumpers step off by 9 a.m. and the competition runs throughout the day.

Paratroopers maneuver toward a marked spot at the drop zone. Awards go to the team and individual paratrooper who gets there the quickest.

The National Guard says it’s the largest, longest-standing, international static line parachute training event and competition.

