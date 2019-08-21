Listen Live Sports

Investigators raid online Oklahoma charter school’s vendor

August 21, 2019 10:40 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State investigators have raided a vendor for an online Oklahoma charter school whose enrollment, funding and some of its leaders are at the center of an investigation.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searched the home of a man who runs a nonprofit that works with Epic Charter Schools to provide coaching services for sports. The search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday raises new allegations of embezzlement, forgery and other violations against Epic co-founder and former superintendent David Chaney, chief financial officer Josh Brock, and two present and two former board members.

No charges have been filed, and Epic and its leadership have denied any wrongdoing. Epic attorney Chuck Richardson said the school and its officials will continue to cooperate with investigators.

The State Bureau of Investigation declined comment.

