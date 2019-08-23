Jailed officer moved after shows him outside his cell

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer accused of killing a woman is being moved to another jail after a picture posted online showed him unguarded outside his cell.

Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore tells WTVA-TV authorities are moving Matthew Kinne from the Panola County jail to another jail Creekmore declined to name.

Kinne is charged with murder in the May 20 death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton. She had been shot in the head. Her relatives say the two were romantically involved.

The picture appears to show Kinne standing at a counter inside the jail eating, with no guards around and without restraints.

Creekmore isn’t saying where Kinne will be housed, saying officials don’t want other inmates to know Kinne is a former officer.

Grand jurors could consider indicting Kinne next week.

