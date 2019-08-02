Listen Live Sports

Joyride on floor cleaner causes damage at Michigan school

August 2, 2019
 
TROY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people who broke into a suburban Detroit high school caused more than $1,200 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.

The Troy Police Department posted photos on social media of the male suspects in the July 25 break-in at International Academy East High School.

Detroit TV stations including WDIV-TV broadcast surveillance video of the apparent joyride. The suspects are seen riding in hallways, sometimes two at a time on the machine, crashing into things along the way. WXYZ-TV reports police say they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments as well as furniture.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact investigators.

