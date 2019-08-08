Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Kentucky woman accused of duct taping a 5-year-old’s hands

August 8, 2019 7:52 am
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of duct taping a 5-year-old boy’s hands behind his back and over his eyes.

News outlets report 51-year-old Sara Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. An arrest warrant says Smith told authorities she jokingly taped the boy’s hands.

Amanda Coon filed the report on Smith, telling sheriffs the abuse happened four or five times over a week. Smith’s son, Tyler, is Coon’s boyfriend. Coon said she hesitated to report it because they all lived together. Coon and Tyler Smith also were charged with failing to report child abuse.

Sheriff’s documents say Tyler Smith ultimately agreed with Coon’s report after switching his statement several times. The warrant says another woman who lives in the home corroborated the story.

