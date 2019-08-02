Latest: Chief: Officers shot suspect before he killed self

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly weekend shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee says it appears the gunman in the deadly garlic festival shooting was struck by police officers’ bullets and knocked to the ground before he shot himself.

Smithee told reporters at a news conference Friday he was “surprised” by the coroner’s finding that Santino William Legan had died by suicide.

Legan opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three. More than a dozen people were injured. Authorities have not determined his motive.

Smithee says Legan was hit by bullets fired from three officers, who responded to the shooting within a minute, but they did not fire the fatal shot.

2:45 p.m.

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police account that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children — Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, says Friday that Legan’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers “heroes” for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

