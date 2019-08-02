Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

List of missing in California’s deadliest wildfire down to 1

August 2, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Only one person remains listed as missing from the deadliest wildfire in California history after deputies located an Oroville woman.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 47-year-old Wendy Carroll was aware she was considered missing but never contacted authorities to say she was safe because of possible legal issues.

The only person left unaccounted for from the 2018 Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, although it’s uncertain if she was in the area at the time of the fire.

The list of missing went well over 1,000 following the Nov. 8 fire, heightening fears of hundreds dead from the fast-moving fire that decimated Paradise. The fire killed 85 people.

Advertisement

Investigators blame the fire on faulty equipment owned by San Francisco utility Pacific Gas & Electric.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office