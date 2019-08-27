Listen Live Sports

Man accused of strangling mother found incompetent for trial

August 27, 2019 3:59 pm
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled an Indiana man who told police at he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly strangled his mother isn’t competent to stand trial.

The Journal Gazette reports an order signed last week by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent states 35-year-old Jason Steiss of Fort Wayne “lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense.” Steiss was ordered into the custody of the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration Mental Health Division.

He’s charged with murder in the Oct. 24 death of 64-year-old Joy Steiss.

His lawyer argued in court documents Steiss had battled mental health problems for years before the alleged attack and “has been under a guardianship for mental health reasons.” Doctors were appointed to examine him.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

