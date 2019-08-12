Listen Live Sports

Man arrested with pellet gun at North Carolina Walmart

August 12, 2019 7:58 am
 
WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say no shots were fired and nobody was hurt when a man with a pellet gun threatened customers inside a Walmart.

Wilkesboro Police Capt. Jason Delbert told news outlets that officers arrested 29-year-old Jimmy Roger Minton on Saturday. Minton’s mother called first, reporting a dispute involving a knife in the parking lot.

Delbert said the white man then ran into a sporting goods store and pointed the lookalike gun at an officer before escaping into the Walmart.

The Wilkes Journal-Patriot reports that Minton allegedly “pointed the weapon” at people and “chased a few around” before surrendering in the Walmart’s bathroom. Officers recovered a pellet gun.

Minton is charged with assault, larceny, possession of stolen goods, resisting an officer and communicating threats.

