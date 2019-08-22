Listen Live Sports

Man charged after 2 bodies found in pickup in St. Louis

August 22, 2019 10:17 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 63-year-old man is charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in a pickup truck parked in St. Louis.

Willie Little was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bail.

The bodies of 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg, both of St. Louis, were found Friday inside the truck. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Washburn was the mother of Little’s children and Kuhlenberg was her new companion.

Residents called police Friday and said the truck was parked in the same spot for days, was giving off a foul odor and appeared to have blood leaking from it.

An attorney listed in online court records could not immediately be reached to comment on Little’s behalf.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

