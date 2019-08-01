Listen Live Sports

Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court

August 1, 2019 12:37 pm
 
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will remain in jail without bond.

Garland Nelson appeared in court via video Thursday for a bond hearing. The Kansas City Star reported Nelson said he has an attorney, who was not in the courtroom.

Nelson is charged with tampering with a rental truck used by 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and his 24-year-old brother, Justin, who were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead. He is accused of driving the truck from a farm near Braymer visited by the brothers during a business trip for their cattle operation in Wisconsin. The truck was found abandoned July 22.

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced human remains were found on the farm but haven’t been identified.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

