Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in Planned Parenthood break-in, vandalism

August 14, 2019 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged with breaking into a Planned Parenthood office in Pennsylvania, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Thirty-nine-year-old Iain Carberry is charged in Luzerne County with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the early morning break-in Monday at the Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-behr-ee) office.

Melissa Reed is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone. She says surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window and then coming back an hour later with another brick and smashing other windows and painting graffiti, including a Bible verse in red.

Planned Parenthood Keystone says in a statement that the act was “aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear.”

Advertisement

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could speak for Carberry, and a working phone number for him couldn’t be found.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act