Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with drunken driving twice within hours

August 12, 2019 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with driving drunk twice within a few hours.

State police say they got a call about a car being driven erratically around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Troopers stopped the car and charged 36-year-old Kenny Nguyen with driving while intoxicated.

Shortly after Nguyen was released to his spouse around 3 a.m. Sunday, police say he was spotted driving into a gas station parking lot. He was arrested again, accused of driving while intoxicated and breaching bail conditions.

Nguyen was being held at the Rockingham County jail. There was no information available Monday about whether he is represented by an attorney.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter