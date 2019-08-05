Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man pleads not guilty to charges he killed 4 family members

August 5, 2019 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing four family members has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gurpreet Singh pleaded not guilty Monday in Butler County. The judge denied him bond, noting the seriousness of the case.

Sing potentially faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh collapsed to the floor while standing during the arraignment. Deputies helped him into a chair. Singh’s attorney, Charles H. Rittgers, said he didn’t know what caused the collapse but that Singh told him he was OK.

Advertisement

Rittgers has said Singh is “absolutely not guilty.”

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Singh called 911 on April 28 to report finding the four “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived.

Singh’s wife, her parents and her aunt each had gunshot wounds in the head.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima