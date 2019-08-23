Listen Live Sports

Man convicted of firing into home and killing teen sentenced

August 23, 2019 6:50 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man convicted of firing into a Milwaukee home and killing a 13-year-old girl in her living room has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Isaac Barnes pleaded guilty to three felonies for the killing of Sandra Parks last November. Prosecutors have said that Barnes’ ex-girlfriend may have been the target of the attack.

The Journal Sentinel reports that several hours before the 27-year-old Barnes was sentenced on Friday, Bernice Parks stood with other mothers who lost children to gun violence. Parks said she was there to make sure her daughter received justice.

Barnes changed his plea to guilty on the second day of the trial in June when his ex-girlfriend took the stand. He said at the time that he didn’t want her to “go through that.”

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

