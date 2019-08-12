Listen Live Sports

Man gets life for killing parents, brother over webcam model

August 12, 2019 9:17 pm
 
CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents and brother because prosecutors say he was angry they cut off his relationship with a model he met on an adult website.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 12 jurors didn’t unanimously choose the death penalty for Grant Amato on Monday, meaning an automatic life sentence. The same panel previously found Amato guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the January slayings.

Seminole County deputies say Amato had stolen $60,000 and guns from his brother to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met online. Investigators say Grant also stole $150,000 from his father, including a loan taken out on his parents’ house.

Authorities say Amato sent the woman over $200,000 in a three-month period.

