Kansas man convicted after alleged rape victim dies in crash

August 29, 2019 4:15 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of murder after a woman died in a traffic crash while fleeing from what prosecutors alleged was a rape.

A Wyandotte County jury on Wednesday found Orlando Taylor guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 39-year-old Shannon Keithley of Kansas City, Kansas, and two counts of aggravated burglary. He was acquitted of rape.

Investigators say Keithley died when the car she was driving hit a concrete pillar near her home while she was calling 911.

Officers arrested Taylor after finding him hiding under the deck of Keithley’s house. A knife was found in the driveway.

Taylor was initially charged with rape and burglary, but Keithley’s family and friends pushed prosecutors to charge him with murder as well.

This story has been corrected to reflect Taylor was convicted of aggravated burglary, not robbery.

