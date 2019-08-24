Listen Live Sports

Man indicted for Texas shooting that killed 4 at kid’s party

August 24, 2019 1:20 pm
 
SINTON, Texas (AP) — A South Texas man who along with his father are accused in the shooting deaths of four individuals at a toddler’s birthday party in 2018 has been indicted on capital murder charges.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports 21-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. was being held without bond Saturday after being indicted two days earlier. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Rodriguez.

His father, 38-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., was indicted on capital murder charges in December and remains jailed.

Authorities say Rodriguez and his father got into an argument with the four men at the party and began firing after accusing one of them of being a “peeping tom.”

A fifth person was also shot but survived the October 2018 shooting in Taft, which is north of Corpus Christi.

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com

