Man tried to break windows to free wife, daughter in pond

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say an 83-year-old man jumped into a Michigan pond and tried to break car windows to free his wife and daughter who died in the water.

More details are emerging about the deaths of 81-year-old Mary Syron and 56-year-old Maureen Syron. They drowned last Wednesday in Waterford Township.

Police say Lloyd Syron mistakenly left the transmission in drive when he went into his daughter’s home to get clothes. The vehicle rolled into the pond. The Detroit News says both victims had limited mobility before the accident.

Lloyd Syron is co-owner of Pontiac Country Club.

A neighbor, Marie Bliss, says she can’t imagine how the family is dealing with the losses. She says losing a loved one is tough but two is a “nightmare.”

