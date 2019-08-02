Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who killed calf in Home Depot lot charged with cruelty

August 2, 2019 1:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A butcher shop employee who cut the throat of a runaway calf in a Home Depot parking lot has been charged with animal cruelty.

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut, say 39-year-old Badr Musaed was arrested on Thursday. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The calf broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store on July 13 and ran behind Home Depot. The animal eluded several people who tried to corral it before butcher shop employees wrestled it to the ground and Musaed cut its throat.

The killing sparked an outcry from animal activists.

Advertisement

The manager of the halal butcher shop, Bilal Musid, has apologized but said his employees worried the calf would hurt someone if wasn’t stopped.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

It was not immediately clear whether Musaed had an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office