Man who threw knife at West Virginia woman sentenced

August 30, 2019 9:43 am
 
WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) — A man who threw a dish rack at a West Virginia woman, lodging a knife in the back of her head, has been sentenced to prison.

News outlets report 25-year-old Zachary Nipper was sentenced to one to five years Tuesday after pleading guilty to unlawful assault.

Westover police received a call from a woman in April who said her daughter’s boyfriend, Nipper, stabbed her in the head. The woman’s daughter, Kizzie Hardy, told The Dominion Post her mother wasn’t stabbed, but that Nipper actually threw a rack of drying dishes at her and the knife just got stuck in her skull.

Nipper’s from Baltimore, where he was on probation and wanted for felonious assault. Nipper’s attorney, Tom Kroger, says Nipper will face jail time in Maryland after his sentence.

