Meals on Wheels driver rescues woman from burning home

August 20, 2019 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say an elderly woman was rescued from her burning home by a Meals on Wheels driver.

Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Scott Richardson says the driver had stopped to deliver the meals when he saw the house was on fire Friday.

Richardson says the woman was the only occupant and was unaware of the fire.

Officials say the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

MyNBC5.com reports the home had a lot of smoke and heat damage.

The fire chief says that the cause of the fire remains unknown, but that it does not appear to be foul play.

