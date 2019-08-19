Listen Live Sports

Memorials, funeral for ex-Louisiana gov Kathleen Blanco

August 19, 2019 2:10 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three days of public events will honor former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, the state’s first female governor who died after a yearslong struggle with cancer.

The Democrat who led Louisiana during hurricanes Katrina and Rita will be memorialized Thursday at an interfaith service in downtown Baton Rouge at St. Joseph’s Cathedral. Her casket then will be taken to the Louisiana Capitol, where Blanco’s body will lie in Memorial Hall for public visitation.

On Friday, mourners in Louisiana’s Acadiana region can attend a prayer service for the former governor in Lafayette at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral.

Blanco’s funeral mass will be Saturday in Lafayette, followed by a private burial service.

Blanco died Sunday. She was 76.

