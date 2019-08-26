Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mental health report complete in newspaper shooting case

August 26, 2019 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The mental health evaluation for a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper last year has been completed.

Anne Arundel County Judge Laura Ripken told attorneys during a hearing Monday that she received the report on Jarrod Ramos last week from the state health department. She says it will be placed under seal, but available to attorneys.

Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

He had a well-documented history of harassing the Capital Gazette’s journalists. Police say he was arrested hiding under a newsroom desk after the June 2018 attack.

Advertisement

A November trial is scheduled. If Ramos is found guilty, a second phase would be held to determine whether his mental state made him not criminally responsible.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution