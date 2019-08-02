Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Missing West Virginia girl found in Texas, father arrested

August 2, 2019 8:22 am
 
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old West Virginia girl has been found unharmed in Texas and her father has been arrested more than a week after she was reported missing.

A U.S. Marshal’s Service news release says Gracelynn June Scritchfield was found Thursday in Pecos, Texas. News outlets report the statement says her father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, was arrested on West Virginia and federal warrants. He’s being held in the Reeves County, Texas, jail pending a hearing. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Alex Neville says the girl appeared to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl on July 22 after she was reported missing in Fairmont.

