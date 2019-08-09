Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi Walmart reopens after fatal worker shooting

August 9, 2019 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A northern Mississippi Walmart has reopened to customers after a gunman described as a disgruntled worker shot and killed two store managers.

The Commercial Appeal reports the store has announced that it reopened its pharmacy and grocery side Thursday. The store have been closed since the July 30 attack, though employees returned to work Monday.

Authorities say 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram fatally shot the coworkers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has said Abram was a disgruntled worker. He had recently been suspended after showing a knife to a coworker.

Advertisement

Abram underwent surgery at a hospital and was set to be turned over to authorities once he sufficiently recovered. It’s unclear if he’s been taken into custody yet.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot