Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

More mental exams sought for man charged in jail death

August 21, 2019 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A judge says an outside expert will evaluate the mental state of an Arkansas inmate charged in the killing of a correctional officer.

Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson said Tuesday the expert will evaluate Tramell Hunter to determine whether Hunter can stand trial on capital murder charges for the 2016 death of Lisa Mauldin at the Miller County jail.

The Texarkana Gazette reports an evaluation done by staff at the Arkansas State Hospital suggested that Hunter was faking symptoms of mental illness to avoid prosecution. In 2017, another evaluation found that Hunter was unable to assist his attorney.

Hunter had been assigned to the Miller County jail as part an Arkansas Department of Correction program that allows some inmates to serve their sentences in county jails in need of labor.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union