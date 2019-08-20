Listen Live Sports

N Carolina sheriff: Man confessed to killing teen daughter

August 20, 2019 11:30 am
 
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Deputies in North Carolina say a man walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office news release states 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess walked into the lobby and told dispatchers Sunday morning he was there to surrender for killing his teenage daughter. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Burgess gave investigators detailed information about Zaria Burgess’ death and where her body was located.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said detectives then found the girl’s body inside his home.

News outlets report Zaria Burgess had been visiting her father over the weekend but normally stayed with her mother.

WSOC reports the suspect appeared in court Monday. Officials say he strangled his daughter and cut her throat.

