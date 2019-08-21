Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Names of 2 killed in southern Michigan plane crash released

August 21, 2019 3:50 pm
 
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who were killed in a small plane crash in southeastern Michigan.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the men who were killed were 68-year-old James Tafralian, of Webberville, and 64-year-old Philip Henry Colmer, of Chelsea.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Aero Commander M200 aircraft was taking off at Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell when it crashed Tuesday morning. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the plane was landing when it crashed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Howell is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

