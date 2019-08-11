Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Navajo Nation, Albuquerque sign deal to combat racism

August 11, 2019 11:52 pm
 
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s largest Native American reservation and New Mexico’s largest city have signed an agreement aimed at protecting Navajo Nation members from discrimination.

The Gallup Independent reports the Navajo Nation and Albuquerque signed a memorandum of agreement last week that officials say will strengthen communication between the two entities.

The agreement comes after two Navajo homeless men in 2014 were beaten to death in Albuquerque by three non-Native American teenagers.

The Navajo Human Rights Commission says the latest agreement will help in addressing issues of racism and hate crimes in nearby cities.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the agreement will strengthen efforts to tackle crime, discrimination and homelessness and make the city more inclusive.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com

